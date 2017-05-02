City to host planning meeting

The city of Bishop invites the community to attend a community workshop at 6:30 p.m. May 3 at the Home Economics Building at the Tri-County Fairgrounds.

The workshop will focus on gathering public input and ideas for revitalizing downtown Bishop, increasing housing options and streamlining the municipal code to incentivize commercial activity, according to the city.

For more on the workshop, see today's (May 2) edition of The Inyo Register.