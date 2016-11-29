Christmas festivities

Lone Pine will be kicking off the holiday season with its Fudge Face-off, set to sweeten things up at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at the Lone Pine Chamber of Commerce. Chocolate enthusiasts are invited to come sample fudge made by local cooks and watch the Fudge Judge decide upon a winner.

Bishop's holiday celebrations will take place Saturday, Dec. 3, beginning with the Bishop Rotary Santa Mile run, which will begin at 4 p.m. Runners will race down Main Street from the Bishop Chamber prior to the start of the Bishop Christmas parade.

The parade itself will begin at 4:30 p.m., progressing from High Country Lumber at South Street north to the Bishop City Park. For the second year, the Bishop parade will be held after sunset, with entries decorated with lights.

After the parade the Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place in the front of the City Park at the town Christmas Tree.

From 6-9 p.m., over 50 Bishop businesses and restaurants will be participating in the Street of Lights, staying open late and offering special deals and samples. Shoppers can pick up maps at the Bishop Chamber or in the Saturday edition of The Inyo Register. Participating businesses each will have stamps, which shoppers may collect in order to participate in the raffle. The raffle will take place at 9 p.m. in the Mountain Rambler parking lot.

In Big Pine, the The Big Pine Civic Club will host its annual Christmas Tree Lighting program beginning at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Roosevelt Tree, located at the intersection of Highway 395 and Highway 168 in Big Pine. There will be Christmas music, refreshments, and a visit from Ol’ Saint Nick himself. Gift bags for the little ones will be provided by the Big Pine Fireman’s Association. For more information, contact Cindy (760) 938-2868.

On Saturday, Dec. 10, the festivities continue with the Lone Pine Christmas Parade, which will take place at 1 p.m., on Main Street.

The evening of Dec. 10, the Independence Civic Club will host a Community Yuletide Gathering. The event will be held at 6 p.m. in the American Legion Hall in Independence. Community members are invited to bring a dessert of their choice to be shared at a dessert potluck. To keep holiday spirits high, a reading of other people’s (humorous) holiday disasters and catastrophes will take place at the gathering.

For more information on this year’s Independence Community Yuletide Gathering, call (760) 920-8061.