CHP reports fatal accident

An unidentified 60-year-old man was found dead at about 9:30 p.m. Monday after the vehicle he was in rolled over and was blocking the roadway on Death Valley Road south of SR-168E, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Upon arrival of first responders, it was determined that the vehicle's only occupant had succumbed to injuries sustained in the accident.

Identification of the adult male driver is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin.

This incident is under investigation by the CHP.