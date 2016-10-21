Chocolate Art Walk weather

The weather for the weekend:

Saturday – Sunny and breezy. Highs 59 to 69. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Saturday night – Partly cloudy and windy. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny and windy. Highs 54 to 64. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy and breezy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

Come out and enjoy a delectable evening of art, music and chocolate in downtown Bishop on Saturday from 4-8 p.m.

Now in its fourth year, the DOWNTOWN BISHOP CHOCOLATE ART WALK is set to feature a multitude of special presentations, dozens of artists, art openings and musical performances, and last but not least, free unique chocolate treats at every location. Many artists will be present at the various locations to share stories and insights about their work.