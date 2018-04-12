CALTRANS TRAVEL ADVISORY - HIGH WINDS/ROAD CLOSURES/CHAIN CONTROLS

EASTERN KERN, INYO AND MONO COUNTIES — The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) would like to notify the public of very high winds and chain controls while traveling throughout the area.

High wind advisories and closures due to very high winds;

U.S. Hwy 395 San Bernardino County/ Kern County line to Bishop

State Route 58 San Bernardino County/ Kern County line to 15 miles west of Tehachapi

CLOSED Exit 167 on SR58 and Business SR 58N to Cal City

State Route 14 From Los Angeles/Kern County Line to Junction U.S. Hwy 395

R1 Chain controls in the following areas (see Chain Requirements below);

U.S. Hwy 395 1 mile north of SR 203 (Mammoth Lakes) to 2 miles south of SR 158S

State Route 203 Forest Trail Road to the Mammoth Mountain Inn

The following passes/routes currently remain closed for the winter;

State Route 120 (Tioga Pass)

State Route 108 (Sonora Pass)

State Route 168 W (Bishop Creek)

State Route 203 (at Red’s Meadow)

Pass/route currently closed, subject to reopen based on conditions;

State Route 89 (Monitor Pass) from the junction at U.S. Hwy 395 to the Alpine/ Mono County Line due to snow

Chain Requirements

· R1: Chains are required - snow tread tires allowed.

· R2: Chains are required on all vehicles except four wheel drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels.

· R3: Chains are required - all vehicles - no exceptions.

· R1 and R2 are the most common conditions. The highway is usually closed before an R3 condition is imposed.