California Victim of Crime benefits may be available for victims of Las Vegas Route 91 Festival shooting

The Inyo County District Attorney's Victim Witness office has learned that the state of California Office of Emergency Services/Victims of Crime program is working with their counterparts in the state of Nevada to simplify the award of victims of crime benefits to California residents and their families who were victimized in the Las Vegas shooting on Sunday evening. The exact process is still being developed, but the process is moving quickly. The combined application process will allow victims to access benefits from both the state of Nevada and the state of California.

The California Victims of Crime program, which is administered locally by the District Attorney's office, provides a range of financial assistance to individuals who are the victims of violent crimes, regardless of whether or not a case can be prosecuted in court. Funding is derived primarily from fees and assessments paid by convicted defendants in criminal cases.

Any Inyo County residents who may have been injured in the Las Vegas shooting, or their families, are urged to contact the Inyo County Victim Witness Coordinator, Dianna Dominguez, at (760) 878-0282 or (760) 873-6669 as soon as possible. Residents from other California counties who may have a claim should contact the District Attorney's office in their county of residence.