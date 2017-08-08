Butterfly dancer

Cheyenne Phoenix, a student from Southern California, performs a Native American fancy shawl dance, also referred to as a butterfly dance, at the Big Pine Nawanaki-Ti Farmers Market Friday in Big Pine. Phoenix is active in working to preserve Native American rights and culture, including supporting the Big Pine Paiute Tribe of the Owens Valley in the tribe’s recent struggle to have LADWP repair the pipeline that supplies the Big Pine reservation with irrigation water.

Photo by Mike Chacanaca