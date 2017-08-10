Butte Fire update

The Butte Fire, which is burning in in the Ansel Adams Wilderness north of the Middle Fork of the San Joaquin River and south of Cargyle Meadow., is approximately 300 acres and 10 percent contained this morning (Aug. 10). The Sierra National Forest is reporting suppression resources are at scene and engaged. Fire behavior continues to be active in the afternoon. Fire crews are utilizing minimum impact suppression tactics). A temporary flight restriction is in place over the fire. Additional fire management resources arrived last night. Transition to Type 3 Team will occurred at 7 a.m. today. Road and trail closures include Mammoth Trailhead in the Sierra National Forest and the Snow Creek Trailhead at Fern Lake in the Inyo National Forest.