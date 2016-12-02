Burglary occurs in Big Pine

On November 30, between 11 p.m. and midnight, the Hi-Country Market in Big Pine was burglarized.

The suspect forced entry into the business and stole money from the cash register as well as lottery tickets.

There have been no arrests in this case and the case is under further investigation by the Inyo County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Inyo County Sheriff’s Department at (760) 878-0383.

The Sheriff’s Department would like to urge citizens to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity.