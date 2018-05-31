Broncos varsity baseball falls to Lindsay in championship game

The Bishop Union High School varsity baseball team lost the CIF Division 6 Championship game to Lindsay on Saturday in Visalia by a final score of Bishop 6, Lindsay 7.

Despite the loss, the Broncos did collect five hits in the high-scoring affair. Unfortunately, Lindsay had eight hits on the way to victory.

Bishop fired up the offense in the first inning when Lorenzo Parra drove in one when he doubled.

