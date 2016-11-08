Breaking - Clinton wins in Guam, which historically predicts presidential winner

With 32,071 voters casting ballots on the tiny U.S. island of Guam, Democrat Hilliary Clinton received 71.63 percent of the vote with Republican Donald Trump garnering. 24.16 percent, according to USA Today. Although all voters here are American citizens, their votes in the presidential race do not count because Guam has no representation in the Electoral College. The territory, located west of the international date line, is 15 hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time. Residents here have correctly chosen the winner of each presidential race since 1980, when the first straw poll for president was conducted.