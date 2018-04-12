Bishop varsity baseball punishes Kern Valley in league opener

Bishop Broncos Lorenzo Parra came to the ballpark and meant business on Tuesday, tallying four hits and leading Bishop to a 31-1 win over Kern Valley.

Parra singled in the second, tripled in the third, homered in the fourth, and doubled in the fourth for a complete cycle.

The Broncos opened up scoring in the first inning, when an error scored one run for Bishop.

