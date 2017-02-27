Bishop teenager seriously injured in two-car accident

A Bishop teenager was severely injured and his passenger sustained minor injuries Feb. 23 when the teenager, Edward Walters, 18, was driving northbound on ice-covered U.S. Highway 395 at about 8 a.m., and lost control of his 1997 Pontiac Grand Am sedan about a half-mile south of Toms Place, allowing it to skid in a perpendicular angle across several lanes and into the path of an oncoming, southbound vehicle.

The driver of the southbound vehicle, Wendilyn Grasseschi, 52, Mammoth, was unable to avoid the oncoming Pontiac before the 2016 Honda CRV she was driving hit the Pontiac on the Pontiac’s driver’s side.

The impact caused serious injuries to Walters and minor injuries to his passenger, Alex Armitage, 18, also of Bishop.

Walters was transported to Mammoth Hospital and then flown to Renown Hospital in Reno with a broken pelvis, head injuries and broken ribs.

Armitage sustained a laceration to the head and a sprained wrist.

Grasseschi sustained minor injuries.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Walters was traveling at an “unsafe speed for conditions (icy roadway).

“As Walters negotiated a right-hand curve in the roadway, he lost control of the vehicle, subsequently spinning across the lanes and into the path of Grasseschi. The front of Grasseschi’s vehicle collided with the side-door of Walter’s vehicle.”