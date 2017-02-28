Bishop Police Department investigates death

The Bishop Police Department is investigating the apparent suicide of a 38-year-old woman who was found in a vehicle Sunday in front of a business on N. Main Street, according to the department.

On Sunday, Feb. 26, at about 8 a.m., the Bishop Police Department received a 911 call from a business located on the 1100 block of N. Main Street, reporting a female inside a vehicle, who appeared to be in distress.

Units from the Bishop Police Department, the Inyo County Sheriff's Department and Symon's Ambulance Services arrived a short time later and life-saving measures were initiated. The woman, who the department reports was new to the Bishop area, was transported to Northern Inyo Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

There was no evidence of foul play but rather a suicide, according to the department.

The Bishop Police Department investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the department at (760) 873-5866.