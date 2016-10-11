Bishop officials to present State of the City report

Residents will get a chance to hear a recap of the last two years from various departments of the city of Bishop at a city council meeting this evening.

According to the meeting's agenda, the State of the City report will include presentations from City Administrator Jim Tatum, Police Chief Stec, Fire Chief Seguine, Public Works Director/City Engineer David Grah, Associate Planner/Economic Development Coordinator Elaine Kabala, and Assistant Finance Director Lorraine Ray.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in City Council Chambers, City Hall, 301 W. Line St.

For more information on the meeting see today's (Oct. 11) Inyo Register.