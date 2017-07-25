Bishop mosquito fogging event

Mosquito control applications will be performed around Airport Road in Bishop tonight today, July 25, and again Wednesday, July 26. Crews will be using truck-mounted fogging equipment to control excessive adult mosquitoes.

Fogging operations are planned to start around 7:30 p.m. today and be finished by 9 p.m. For July 26, fogging operations are planned to start around 4 a.m. and be finished by 7:30 a.m. depending on weather. If it is too windy, fogging will not work and will need to be postponed.

Increased water spreading has increased the number of biting mosquitoes in area communities. Residents and visitors can protect themselves from mosquito bites by wearing long pants and long-sleeved shirts when they are outside particularly in the morning and evening hours.

Of the products registered with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), those containing DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, and some Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus and Para-Menthane-Diol products provide longer-lasting protection.