Bishop man arrested after fight with officers

A Bishop man was arrested Tuesday night after fighting with a Bishop police officer and trying to take the officers weapon, according to the Bishop Police Department.

“He had caused disturbances at local businesses,” Bishop Police Chief Ted Stec stated in an email Wednesday. “Once outside, he began swinging his arms, aggressively pacing and peering back inside one of the businesses.”

At about 8:30 p.m., a police sergeant on patrol noticed an agitated male, whom the sergeant recognized as Benjamin Marty Bloom, 28, in front of businesses on the 100 block of S. Main Street.

For more on this incident see today's (Feb. 2) edition of The Inyo Register.