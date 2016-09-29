Bishop High locked down during police pursuit

Following a foot pursuit of a domestic violence suspect into Bishop High School this morning, the Bishop Police Department issued the following press release:

"This morning at approximately 10:20 A.M., the Bishop Police Department received a call reporting domestic violence in progress in the 200 block of South Warren Street. Upon the arrival of police officers, a male subject was observed quickly leaving the area on foot, while additional units heard gunshots in the area.

A foot pursuit of this suspect was initiated by responding officers, and continued to the Bishop Union High School grounds. With regards to keeping students and staff safe, the school was placed on lockdown while officers pursued the suspect. BUHS staff acted quickly and followed procedure for the lockdown.

Due to the nature of the call, law enforcement officers from both Inyo and Mono Counties, including the California Highway Patrol, and Inyo County District Attorney’s Office responded to the High School to assist the police department.

22-year-old Ryan Shay of Bishop was arrested inside the school and linked to the original domestic violence call. A very thorough search of the area was conducted by officers. A gun was not located. Once it was determined that the school grounds was safe, the lockdown was lifted.

The Bishop Police Department and administrative staff from Bishop Union High School worked closely together throughout this entire incident.

Shay was charged with multiple warrants, resisting/obstructing law enforcement, disrupting/trespassing/loitering on school grounds, and violation of probation. He was booked into the Inyo County Jail.

The investigation is continuing at this time, and anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Bishop Police Department at (760) 873-5866."