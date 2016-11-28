Bishop fall street sweeping interrupted

Due to a mechanical problem with the City of Bishop street sweeper, there will be a temporary interruption in sweeping streets for leaves over the next week or so. The city has been in its normal fall street sweeping program with increased street sweeping due to the leaves falling from trees in the city. The street sweeping program includes sweeping Wednesdays and Thursdays on alternating sides of the street. The city asks for resident’s cooperation in parking on city streets when the sweeping program is underway. It is hoped the sweeping program will resume soon. For more information contact City of Bishop Public Works at publicworks@cityofbishop.com or (760) 873-8458.