Bishop Community Concerts Association presents Roy and Rosemary
Thursday, May 3, 2018
BISHOP, CA
Concert set for Sunday, May 6, at at BUHS Auditorium
Register Staff
This marks the Bishop Community Concerts Association’s final concert and the beginning of its membership drive for the upcoming season.
Roy and Rosemary, pianist and violinist bring Hollywood’s beloved cinematic instrumental songs to the concert stage – from yesterday and today.
