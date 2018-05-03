Bishop Broncos baseball shut down by Rosamond

Register Staff

The Broncos varsity baseball team fell behind early in Tuesday’s game and couldn’t come back in a 14-3 loss to Rosamond.

Rosamond scored on a double and a single in the first inning. Bishop struggled to contain the high-powered offense of Rosamond, giving up 14 runs.

Rosamond fired up the offense in the first inning, doubling on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run and then scored five runs in the sixth inning.

Broncos pitcher Justin Yates started the game for Bishop. He lasted 3 2/3 innings, allowing 11 hits and six runs while striking out 2 and walking 1. Matthew Rosga, Landon Kruse, and Hunter Beall each contributed in relief for the Broncos.

Bishop tallied eight hits in the game. For Bishop, Cal Omohundro, Jalen Watterson, Brodie Maloney and Yates each collected two hits to lead the Broncos in batting.