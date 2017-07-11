Bishop 12U All-Stars win third straight division title

Bishop Little League 12U All-Stars found themselves in trouble as they battled Quartz Hill in Game No. 2 for the North versus South championship title Sunday at Quartz Hill.

Going into the bottom of the sixth inning, Bishop was losing 8-0 when their bats finally came alive.

Bishop’s Albert Cano and Kennedy Batchelder both hit home runs to cut the score to 8-4. Acie Valdivia then delivered a three-run shot cutting the lead to 8 to 7. At that point Bishop ran out of steam, losing by a final score of 8 to 7.

