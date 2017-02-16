BISC All-Indian basketball tournament set Feb. 17-19

Register Staff

The Bishop Indian Sports Club will be holding the 47th annual All-Indian Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament and queen contest Friday through Sunday.

The tournament will kick off Friday at the Bishop Union High School Gus Klekus Gym with the queen coronation at 7:30 p.m.

Following the coronation there will be a women’s game at 8 p.m. and a men’s game to follow.

Games will start again at 8 a.m. Saturday with games being played at the Barlow and high school gyms. The tournament will go through Sunday evening with the championship games being held at the BUHS gym at 3 and 4 p.m.

A total of 14 men’s and five women’s teams will be participating in this year’s tournament. Teams participating will be from Wisconsin, Florida, Arizona, Nevada, Idaho and Southern California.

Admission Friday is $5 for adults and $3 for children and seniors, Saturday and Sunday it’s $7 for adults $4 for children and seniors.

The Bishop Indian Sports Club also is looking for volunteers to assist with score keeping, the clock and cleanup.

For more information, call Jo Barlow, (760) 920-2035.