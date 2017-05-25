Attempted murder under investigation

On Tuesday, May 23, Inyo County Sheriff’s dispatch was contacted with a request for a deputy to conduct a welfare check on an individual who had not shown up to work. After responding to the residence on Post Street in Lone Pine, deputies discovered a male subject inside that was the victim of a shooting. The victim was transported to Southern Inyo Hospital and later flown out for further medical care; as of Thursday morning he is listed in critical condition.

Evidence at the residence indicates that the gun shot was not self-inflicted. The case is being handled as an attempted murder. Sheriff’s Investigations believe the shooting took place between Monday, May 22 and Tuesday, May 23.

Anyone with any information that can assist in this investigation is asked to contact the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office at (760) 878-0383.