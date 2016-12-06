Application deadline for Big Pine Cemetery District trustee extended

The Inyo County Board of Supervisors has extended the deadline for accepting applications from residents interested in filling an unexpired, four-year term on the Big Pine Cemetery District Board of Trustees ending June 15, 2017.

District residents interested in serving on the Big Pine Cemetery District Board of Trustees must submit a request for appointment on or before 5 p.m., Monday, December 19 to the Board of Supervisors at P.O. Box N, Independence, CA 93526, or dellis@inyocounty.us.

For more information, call (760) 878-0373.