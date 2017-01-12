Accident on U.S. Highway 395 causes major injuries

Two people suffered major injuries in an accident Tuesday on U.S. Highway 395 just north of McGee Creek Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A party was installing tire chains on a Toyota Prius along the shoulder of northbound U.S. 395, just north of McGee Creek Road. A Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling northbound on the highway at approximately 45 mph. The weather and visibility was poor with nearly whiteout conditions. Due to his unsafe speed for the conditions, the driver of the Dodge was unable to avoid the Toyota parked along the northbound shoulder. The Dodge struck the rear of the Toyota Prius, which resulted in major injuries to the two passengers who were seated in the Toyota Prius. Both passengers of the Toyota were not wearing safety belts. The party outside of the Toyota who was installing the tire chains was able to jump away from the collision and was uninjured. One passenger was transported to Mammoth Lakes Hospital and the other passenger was transported to Northern Inyo Hospital. The driver of the Dodge was uninjured.