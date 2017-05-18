‘Caveman’ arrested, charged with theft

Andrew Kelly Benham, nicknamed “Caveman” due to his massive beard full of dreadlocks, was arrested in Bishop Tuesday in connection with a burglary that occurred Monday.

The Bishop Police Department on Monday afternoon put out a notice asking the public to help identify a male subject who had stolen more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from local outdoor retailer Sage to Summit.

Security images of the suspect were posted on social media by the store’s owner and were shared through the PD’s Facebook page. The subject could be seen in the surveillance images wearing a heavy jacket, gloves and a ball cap.

For more on this story see today's (May 18) edition of The Inyo Register.